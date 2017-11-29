Just after 8:00am on Tuesday, police were called to a home in the west end of St. John’s on a report of assault in progress. When they arrived, police found one man who was in need of medical attention, while the suspect had fled. A K9 Unit was used to locate the suspect a short distance away. A 28-year old man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Break and Entry with Intent, Possession of Stolen Goods, Driving While Prohibited, and Breaches of Court Orders.

