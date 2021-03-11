K-9 students on the Avalon Peninsula will return to class Thursday, March 18, while most high schools across the province will continue online learning, Education Minister Tom Osborne announced Thursday.

High schools off the Avalon had been operating under Scenario 2 for the last few weeks, meaning students attended class every other day. But Osborne said that was not intended to be a long-term solution. So those schools will revert to online learning under Scenario 3.

These models will remain in effect until at least Thursday, April 1, and will be re-evaluated at the end of the scheduled Easter Break on April 9.

“After discussion with Provincial Government officials, it was determined that with the evident success to date of online instruction at the high school level, coupled with complications presented by the Covid-19 variant, the District will continue with full-time online instruction in all high schools at this time,” said Goronwy Price, Chair of the NLESD Board of Trustees. “The District will continue to adapt and adjust to Public Health recommendations as they evolve in order to maximize instructional time for students.”

Avalon Region:

All K-9 students will begin full-time in-class instruction under Scenario 1 (near normal) on Thursday, March 18, with recently-updated health and safety protocols in place. These students will remain within their class cohorts throughout the school day.

All high schools will continue to operate under Scenario 3 (full-time online instruction), with the exception of a small number of schools which can operate under Scenario 1, as students are able to cohort within a small school population.

Labrador, Western and Central Regions:

All K-9 students will continue in-class instruction within their schools.

Schools with high school grades which can operate in Scenario 1 will continue to do so.

All schools previously identified as operating in Scenario 2 (blended in-class instruction/at-home learning) will revert to Scenario 3 (full-time online instruction), on Thursday, March 18.

In schools where in-class instruction has resumed, teachers will be engaged in face-to-face instruction, and online classes will not be available. The English School District will continue to work closely with the Department of Education, educational partners, the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Public Health officials in the various regions of the province, to adhere to the recommendations and advice provided as the school year continues.