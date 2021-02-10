The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is suspending in-class instruction for all schools in the St. John’s metro area, as well as those in Bell Island, Mobile and Witless Bay.

This action comes on the advice of Public Health (Eastern Region) and is effective Thursday, February 11 to Friday, February 26. A complete list of schools impacted is provided below.

All school staff, ​with the exception of those required to self isolate on the direction of Public Health,​ are required to report to work at their school. Teaching staff will begin online instruction as follows: