The trial for a 26-year-old man charged in connection with a high profile armed standoff with police in March hasn’t been scheduled yet, but today other matters from earlier the same day has been set for next year. Justin Wiseman was only out of prison for two weeks when he was accused of holding up Marie’s Mini-Mart in Mount Pearl. The trial for that robbery has been set for June of 2019. Meanwhile, trial dates for offences – including arson stemming from the standoff that occurred the same day as the robbery – are expected to be set next month. A number of other charges for break and enters were dropped last month due to a lack of evidence. Wiseman remains in custody.

-Advertisement-