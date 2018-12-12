The man charged in connection with a high profile police stand-off in Mount Pearl last year has been sentenced to three months for assaulting another inmate. In June, while awaiting trial in connection with the March stand-off, Justin Wiseman beat a prisoner. The judge called it a violent and brutal attack that continued with Wiseman kicking and punching the victim even after he was on the floor. What is even more aggravating is that the attack occurred inside Her Majesty’s Penitentiary, where the justice system is expected to provide a safe environment for people being housed there. Wiseman, 27, who has a 22 page criminal record – including convictions for a riot and a robbery – will not receive any credit for time served. The Crown has already dropped several unrelated charges against Wiseman, but he still has to answer a number of charges in Supreme Court stemming from the stand-off. Wiseman remains in custody.

-Advertisement-