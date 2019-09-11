34-year-old Justin Jennings has been found guilty of extortion.

Jennings was charged after he went to a Mount Pearl home earlier this year, demanding 37 thousand dollars that was owed to a third party.

Most of the conversation was captured on a doorbell camera, but there were gaps in that recording.

The Crown said while there were no explicit threats of violence, it was implied that things would get worse and others would come if the man didn’t pay at least a third of what was owing.

The Defence argued there was no threat made and says the judge cannot rely on the video because of the gaps.

The Defence says Jennings honestly believed he was collecting a legitimate debt and that his actions did not meet the definition of extortion.