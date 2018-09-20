Just days after being released from custody, Justin Jennings is again behind bars after being arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Topsail Road. Police stopped Jennings after receiving information he was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation. That investigation involved two home invasions in which a gun was used.

Jennings was the subject of a high profile trial earlier this year where he received time served after assaulting three inmates inside Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. He received extra credit for the treatment he endured in jail. At the time the judge said HMP failed to protect him and the inmates he assaulted when staff placed him in segregation, discontinuing his medication among other issues. It deteriorated his mental health. Over the weekend he was arrested and later released for driving while disqualified. Jennings, 33, now faces more than a dozen news charges in relationship to the two home invasions. He remains in custody.