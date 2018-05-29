Justice Minister Andrew Parsons is promising there will be education programs from Ottawa and the province about how cannabis affects the body and brain. The federal government plans to set the legal limit for impaired driving at two nanograms of THC per one mililitre of blood. THC is the main ingredient in cannabis that affects brain function. PC MHA Paul Davis says it’s not clear what that limit means in terms of consumption of cannabis products, and more needs to be done to educate the public. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

