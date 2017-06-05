Justice Minister Andrew Parsons issued a statement Monday as protests continued in front of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

A Labrador woman is being held in custody after she was arrested for protesting at the gate of Muskrat Falls. The women’s prison in Clarenville was full, so Beatrice Hunter was transferred to the men’s prison in St. John’s.

“The safety and well-being of inmates and correctional staff in the province’s facilities is a top priority,” Parsons said in his statement. “I cannot comment on matters before the court but, I can give some general information about the process of transferring female inmates. Currently, there are no adult custody female cells in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. It’s common for female inmates from all regions in the province, to be transferred to Newfoundland and Labrador’s Correctional Centre for Women, in Clarenville. If the Correctional Centre in Clarenville is full, women are held at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s.

“In many ways, the female unit at HMP is like a separate prison. Renovations were made last year at HMP to appropriately and safely accommodate female inmates. The unit is completely self-contained.

“I have spoken with female inmates held at HMP on several occasions and while incarceration is not ideal, the women held there are pleased with the unit.

“It is our priority to ensure all inmates have access to cultural supports. Inmates are assessed and transferred based on criteria such as security requirements, medical issues, programming needs, court dates. As minister, I have no involvement in the assessment and decision to transfer an inmate.”