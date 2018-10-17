Just after midnight last night, Newfoundland and Labrador became the first jurisdiction in Canada where non-medical cannabis is legal for recreational use.

Hundreds lined up at Tweed last night in downtown St. John’s to become the first customers to make an official purchase.

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, is encouraging residents to use cannabis safely and follow national and provincial laws.

In this province you must be at least 19 years old to purchase, consume or possess cannabis that can only be legally purchased from the licensed private retailers that are up and running or online through the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation’s web portal. Cannabis is not permitted for use in public places or inside vehicles. To align with federal laws, residents are also able to grow up to four plants per private residence and are allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in public.

Of course, driving while impaired remains a serious criminal offence with zero tolerance under provincial law for anyone under 22 – just as with alcohol. There is also zero tolerance for novice drivers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles.

“It is important that all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians educate themselves on the changes implemented today because the legalization of cannabis affects us all,” says Parsons. “Since the federal government first announced its intent to legalize cannabis our goals have been the same: protecting public health by providing access to a safe supply of legal cannabis and encouraging low-risk use by those adults who choose to use it, while keeping it out of the hands of children; keeping the profits from the sale of cannabis out of the pockets of criminals; reducing the burden on the justice system; and ensuring that public safety is not compromised.”

