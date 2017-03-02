Justice minister calls in Nova Scotia team to review Sgt. Tim Buckle

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has asked a civilian-led body in Nova Scotia to review the conduct of RNC Sgt. Tim Buckle in the Cst. Sean Kelly case.

Kelly was convicted in 2015 of making indecent calls and committing public mischief by falsely implicating somebody else. During the trial, the judge noted a phone call Buckle had made to Kelly giving up a “heads up” about the investigation.

The case has been the subject of multiple reviews, but now Parsons wants the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team to take a look.

“I firmly believe that in serious incidents involving police, civilian oversight is necessary to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice,” Parsons said in a statement. “It is equally important that we provide a high level of transparency and accountability as we deal with serious incidents that involve our police agencies.

“As such, I have requested that the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) conduct an independent, external review and investigation into matters related to the conduct of Sergeant Tim Buckle respecting his involvement in a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigation into the actions of RNC Constable Sean Kelly. The SIRT mandate will encompass a review and investigation of all matters pertaining to the conduct of Sergeant Buckle in respect of this matter along with the resulting investigations.

“To ensure the public have full confidence in our police agencies, I remain committed to bringing forward legislation in the House of Assembly this year to establish a Serious Incident Response Team for Newfoundland and Labrador.”