Justice Minister Andrew Parsons gave a big slap on the back to law enforcers in this province today. Parsons says police deserve the credit for a drop in the crime rate.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.