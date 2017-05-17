The provincial government will launch a drug treatment court pilot project in 2018, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons announced Wednesday.

The new court is intended for offenders with serious drug addictions, who commit non-violent, drug-motivated offences. The pilot project comes after the conclusion of a Drug Treatment Court Feasibility Study, which can be found online at www.justice.gov.nl.ca/just/publications/drug_treatment_court_rpt.pdf.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is eligible for federal funding for the court under the Drug Treatment Court Funding Program, which is a partnership between the Departments of Justice Canada and Health Canada.

Drug Treatment Courts aim to reduce the number of crimes committed to support drug addictions. The court will bring together treatment services for substance abuse and the criminal justice system to deal more effectively with the drug-addicted offenders.

These courts offer court-monitored treatment, random and frequent drug testing, incentives and sanctions, clinical case management and social services support. This problem-solving approach offers an alternative to traditional criminal justice responses by addressing the underlying problems that contribute to crime.

“Our government recognizes the need to take an innovative and healing approach to our justice system,” Parsons said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide court-monitored treatment that promotes the health and social well-being of drug-addicted offenders. A Drug Treatment Court is good for everyone. It reduces the risk of reoffending, enhances public safety and reduces reliance on social services.”