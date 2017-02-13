Jury selected for RNC officer’s sexual assault trial

An emotional Douglas Snelgrove sat in Supreme Court as the jury was selected for his sexual assault trial.

Snelgrove has been suspended without pay from the RNC since being charged with a single count of sexual assault against a 22-year-old woman in December of 2014.

Details of the alleged assault aren’t public yet, however, the victim’s lawyer has gone on record to call the allegations extremely invasive and classified it as a major sexual assault.

A jury of six men and six women was chosen Monday morning. If no issues arise with the selections, the trial is slated to get underway Monday afternoon.