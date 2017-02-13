Jury selected for RNC officer’s sexual assault trial

By
Ryan Harding
-
Douglas Snelgrove, 39, is a 10-year veteran of the RNC charged with sexual assault (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

An emotional Douglas Snelgrove sat in Supreme Court as the jury was selected for his sexual assault trial.

Snelgrove has been suspended without pay from the RNC since being charged with a single count of sexual assault against a 22-year-old woman in December of 2014.

Details of the alleged assault aren’t public yet, however, the victim’s lawyer has gone on record to call the allegations extremely invasive and classified it as a major sexual assault.

Snelgrove chose a judge and jury trial when a preliminary hearing found enough evidence to proceed in April 2016. (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

A jury of six men and six women was chosen Monday morning. If no issues arise with the selections, the trial is slated to get underway Monday afternoon.