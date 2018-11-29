For the last two days, the jury heard the defense’s theory of what happened in Paradise eight years ago when Steven Neville stabbed and killed Doug Flynn and wounded Ryan Dwyer. Today, it was the Crown’s turn. The jury could begin deliberations as early as lunchtime tomorrow, once Justice Robert stack finishes his final instruction. This morning crown prosecutor Jason House said in October 2010, Steven Neville was angry over threatening Facebook messages involving his mother. Hours before Flynn was killed, Neville developed a plan to kill both Ryan Dwyer and Doug Flynn, those who engaged in what Neville’s own lawyer called a campaign of terror.

Neville wrote his plan down and texted his long-time friend saying they are dead, dead, dead. The Crown says the three were involved in an long-time dispute over a $65 loan. Hours later, while driving around Paradise, Neville spotted both men. He jumped out of the car while it was still moving and charged towards the two. The Crown says this was a pivotal moment as Neville made a decision to leave the safety of the car and his four friends to engage the two. Dwyer was stabbed first. When he tried to get away, he was stabbed in the back. He suffered a collapsed lung and a punctured lung. Flynn was attacked next, suffering wounds to his arms, chest and head. The fatal blow was to Flynn’s temple, penetrating his brain.

Dwyer said he saw the knife in Neville’s hand before the attack. Neville was not injured in the altercation and never checked on his mother’s well being. Neville’s lawyer said he acted in self-defense. The Crown says it was planned and deliberate. The judge has begun his final instructions which will continue in the morning.