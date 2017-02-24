Jury finds RNC officer not guilty of sexual assault

Cst. Douglas Snelgrove was found not guilty of sexual assault on Friday evening after a day and a half of deliberations.

Snelgrove was overcome with emotion and couldn’t hold back his tears as he embraced his lawyers and family members that filled the court room.

“It’s been a very difficult time for Doug and his wife and his family,” defense lawyer Randy Piercey said. “It was a lawful and proper verdict. Now he can move on with his life.”

The trial has been closely watched throughout the province, stirring outrage at times. Today, Piercey encouraged anyone who takes issue with the verdict to take a closer.

“Get the transcript of the trial,” Piercey said. “If you’re going to cause an uproar, come to the court and watch what actually happened.”

Snelgrove was accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in her apartment after driving her home from downtown St. John’s. She testified she did not remember the majority of the evening, which she says was spent drinking with friends.

It was Snelgrove’s testimony that the woman showed no signs of intoxication and that she made the advances that led to sex.

Piercey said that consent was the focal point of the case and that the not-guilty verdict was simply Canadian law.

“That’s clearly the law,” Piercey stated. “If people got drunk and had sex and got charged with it, a lot of charges would come.”

Snelgrove has been suspended without pay since charges were laid in 2015. RNC Chief Bill Janes issued a statement tonight saying he can’t comment on the verdict because the Crown still has 30 days to appeal. He said Snelgrove will continue to be suspended without pay until the public complaints process is finished and the appropriate discipline is determined.

“I want to assure the public that we do not tolerate inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour by our officers and take complaints fro the public very serously,” Janes said.

He encouraged any person who has been the victim of sexual assault to come forward and promised the RNC would investigate all complaints thoroughly.