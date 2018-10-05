The jury has begun their deliberations in the case of a 58-year-old man charged with administering a noxious substance (prescription medication) to try and kill his wife of 25 years.

We will never know what happened inside the Rumboldt west end St. John’s family home in late January of 2016. What we do know is that Rumboldt’s wife called 911, reporting her husband had overdosed. When first responders arrived, both Rumboldt and his wife required hospitalization.

The crown says Rumboldt spiked his wife’s drinks with pills. When that failed he made a second attempt to poison her at the hospital. The defence says it was Rumboldt who was the victim of an attempt to poison him. We also know there were issues with their marriage and that Rumboldt had allegedly been involved with younger women, something the defence was as a possible motive for his wife.

He also suggested that Rumboldt’s wife may have needed the medication found in her system to get the nerve to follow through with her plans, and when that plan never worked she took more pills in a possible suicide attempt.

The judge says the jury must first determine if Rumboldt administered the drugs to his wife and if they find this to be the case they have to decided if he intended to kill her.