Jury begins deliberations in RNC officer’s sexual assault trial

After nearly a week of hearing evidence, the jury has begun deliberations to decide if Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove is guilty or not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

On Thursday, Judge Valerie Marshall gave her instructions to the jury, reminding them of the law and the evidence presented at trial.

Marshall stated that in order for Cst. Snelgrove to be found guilty it must be proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he applied sexual force without the complainant’s consent and that Snelgrove must have honestly believed the complainant wasn’t voluntarily consenting.

The allegations stem from December 2014 when Cst. Snelgrove drove a 21-year-old woman home from downtown in his patrol car. The woman says she was drunk and “came to” while Snelgrove was sodomizing her in her apartment.

Cst. Snelgrove testified earlier this week that, although carrying a faint smell of alcohol, the woman showed no signs of intoxication and that she initiated the sex and let him into her home.

Justice Marshall instructed the jury that, by law, Cst. Snelgrove does not have to prove that the woman consented or that she wasn’t too intoxicated. Rather, the crown has to prove that she didn’t consent or was too intoxicated.

The jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached.

