Jury asks more questions as deliberations continue in RNC sexual assault trial

The jury hasn’t reached a verdict for Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove, the RNC officer charged with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

The jury began deliberations Thursday around noon and have since returned to the court room twice with questions for Justice Valerie Marshall.

Yesterday the jury of six men and five women asked the judge for a dictionary and some paperwork. Both requests were denied. Today the jury returned asking to listen to the testimony of both the complainant and Cst. Snelgrove.

The jury broke for lunch and returned at 2 p.m. The jury must then listen to more than three hours of testimony uninterrupted with no discussion.