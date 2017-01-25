Junior high students warned ‘sexting’ can lead to child pornography charges

The principal of Leary’s Brook Junior High is warning that “sexting” is on the rise. Police gave students a warning Wednesday that explicit photos are a form of child pornography. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
