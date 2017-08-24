Judy Foote formally resigned from the federal cabinet on Thursday, citing family reasons.

Foote has battled cancer twice in her life. She says she was recently diagnosed with a hereditary gene mutation that means her children are also susceptible to many forms of cancer. Foote says she now wants to spend more time closer to home. She plans to resign her seat shortly after the House of Commons resumes sitting.

Foote made the announcement on Signal Hill Thursday in a room packed with family, friends and supporters. She had taken a leave of absence from her job as public services minister back in April.

It is not known when Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau will appoint a replacement for Foote.