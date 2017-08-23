Federal cabinet minister Judy Foote is expected to announce her retirement from politics on Thursday, sources tell NTV News.

The sources say guests are being invited to Signal Hill in St. John’s for 12:30 p.m. Foote has been on leave from cabinet since April 6.

“The Honourable Judy Foote is taking a leave of absence from her position as Minister of Public Services and Procurement,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced back then. “She will be away until further notice for personal and family reasons. As Parliamentarians, our family should always be our priority, and I commend her for taking the time to be with her loved ones. We look forward to having her back in Ottawa.

Jim Carr has been filling in as public services minister since then.