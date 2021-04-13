A Supreme Court judge will hear arguments May 10 on whether a recount should be held in St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi. NDP leader Alison Coffin asked for the recount after losing by 53 votes, but Elections N.L. wants to cross-examine the NDP’s claims to determine if the recount is warranted. Meanwhile, PC candidate Jim Lester confirmed Tuesday he has filed an application to controvert the election in Mount Pearl North, which he lost by 109 votes to Liberal MHA Lucy Stoyles. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.