A woman suspected of killing a man on Carters Hill in St. John’s last summer was back in court today. A judge will decide whether or not there is enough evidence against Lorraine Obed to send her case to trial. We get more from NTV’s Rosie Mullaley.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.