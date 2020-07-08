In sentencing a 63-year-old getaway driver to five years today for a daring daylight armed robbery, the Chief Justice says that under the law it doesn’t make any difference that he didn’t go inside the pharmacy. He is just as responsible as the man who did.

About $5,000 worth of narcotics and a small quality of cash was stolen three years ago when a masked man, armed with a shotgun, held up Green’s Pharmacy in Conception Bay South. An employee, realizing what was happening, fled the store and approached Clarke, who was on the lot, waiting in a van, engine running. She wanted to use Clarke’s cell phone to call police. That was when the masked gunman fled the store, jumped in the van, with Clarke and the robber speeding away. She was able to write down the licence plate number, allowing police to locate Clarke.

The Chief Justice noted that, with this robbery, Clarke’s lengthy criminal record has escalated to a new level. He says five years reflects the need for deterrence. The masked man was never identified.