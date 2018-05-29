Barry Sinclair – the man known as the Halifax ‘Sleepwatcher’ – has won a major court decision. He is free of any of the conditions he was placed on 15 months ago when police attempted to restrict his movements – fearing he would hurt someone.

Judge Mike Madden dismissed an application by the RNC this morning that would have severely restricted his movements. Sinclair has a lengthy criminal record that includes a sexual assault, and a dozen break ins – some with a voyeuristic component. In Halifax in 2013, he was handed a five year sentence for break and enter.

He moved to St. John’s after being released and police wanted restrictions – fearing he would re-offend. He is now free of more than a dozen conditions on his movements.