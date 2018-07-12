The ousted mayor of Carbonear will be getting his job back. Justice Robert Stack has ruled that Frank Butt was not in a conflict of interest and ordered that he be reinstated as mayor.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.