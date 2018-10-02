Anthony Scott Ryan from Goulds, who stole thousands of dollars from businesses, has been sentenced to nearly two years on top of a federal sentence he is already serving.

Ryan, 35, had been released on parole when he stole a cheque book from a bed and breakfast and wrote out nearly $4,000 in cheques to either himself or his girlfriend.

That was the beginning of a four month crime spree involving the theft of cartons of rum, vodka and beer from local businesses.

In total, he stole over $7,000 from them.

Ryan has a history of stealing, more than 50 theft convictions in the past and he has been deemed as a high risk to re-offend. Judge Jim Walsh told Ryan he needs to get help or he will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. Ryan will have to serve out his last sentence, after his parole was revoked, before beginning to serve the 22 months that he was handed today.