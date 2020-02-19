A 34-year-old woman who plead guilty to 48 charges of theft and breaching court orders has been sentenced to house arrest. Amanda Maher and a co-accused were acquitted last year of an armed robbery. She is an addict and also has a serious medical condition that cannot be treated while she is in prison or on drugs. She also has a lengthy criminal record with 38 prior convictions, most for theft. Over a one year period she engaged in what the judge called a campaign of 19 separate incidents, mostly involving a co-accused who she was under court orders not to have contact with. While in prison she has been actively participating in programming, and the judge today took her on her word that she will continue with treatment while in the community. The judge said if it wasn’t for the electronic monitoring program, Maher would be serving prison time. Maher was sentenced to more than a year and a half but with credit for time served has just over a year remaining on her sentence. That’s only if she breaches conditions which includes to stay away from more than a dozen stores that she stole from. She could find herself again behind bars for the remainder of her sentencing. She said she won’t be back and thanked the judge for the sentence.