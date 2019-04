A trial will proceed for three alleged members of the Vikings Motorcycle Club. That’s after an attempt by the defence to throw out the charges failed.

LAWYERS HAD ARGUED THE JORDAN RULING IN A BID TO OVERTURN DRUG CHARGES AGAINST VINCENT LEONARD SR., JAMES CURRAN AND WAYNE JOHNSON.

THAT RULING SETS A LIMIT TO THE AMOUNT OF TIME AN ACCUSED CAN BE FORCED TO WAIT FOR TRIAL.

IN HIS RULING TODAY – THE JUDGE SAID THAT SOME OF THE DELAYS IN THIS CASE WERE CAUSED BY THE DEFENSE AND OTHERS WERE NOT UNREASONABLE.