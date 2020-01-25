The body of 26-year-old Joshua Wall was located off Roaches Line Saturday morning, the RCMP confirmed.

Wall went missing during last week’s blizzard while walking from his home in Roaches Line to a friend’s house in Marysvale. The RCMP had suspended their search earlier this week.

A recovery effort was launched Saturday after a firefighter from a neighbouring department found Wall’s body around 10:30 a.m. Three dozen people were on the ground with Search and Rescue personnel working to recover Wall’s body. The RCMP were also on the scene.