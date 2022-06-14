A joint bid to buy the Basilica and its attached properties as part of the Mount Cashel sexual abuse settlement has been successful.

The joint bid committee of the Basilica Heritage Foundation Inc., St. Bonaventure’s College Inc, and the St. Bon’s Forum Corporation announced Tuesday they have been successful in securing the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and its block of attached properties pending final court approval.

The sale of the property is an important component of the compensation plan for the abuse victims of the former Mount Cashel Orphanage.

“As a group, our intentions will remain focused on the preservation of this historic, culturally significant, and spiritual landmark. A landmark that belongs to the people of this province and provides a sense of ‘place’ and belonging to so many now has a secure future,” said Fred Cahill, Chair of the Joint Bid Committee.

The Basilica Heritage Foundation says it will be able to maintain and preserve the Basilica as a faith, heritage and cultural centre. It also means that St. Bonaventure’s College will continue as a school, while the St. Bon’s Forum will operate as a hockey rink.