Health Minister John Haggie confirmed Friday that discussions are happening inside government on how to lift the COVID-19 restrictions, but he stressed it’s still too early to do that. “We’re not going to pull the trigger on any of that in the near future. We’ve got at least, I would think, another two weeks before we start to move in that direction,” Haggie said. He discussed some of the factors with NTV’s Michael Connors on Sunday’s edition of Issues & Answers.