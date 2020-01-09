Former Lieutenant Governor and cabinet minister John Crosbie is in declining health, his family said in a statement Thursday.

Crosbie’s wife, Jane, and other members of his family are at his bedside.

“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support we are receiving,” said his son, Ches Crosbie, who currently serves as leader of the official opposition. “It is consoling to know that our father, who dedicated his life to serving our province and country, is beloved throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada.

“While we ask for privacy at this difficult time, we are profoundly grateful to all those who are reaching out to comfort us. Your well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated. In the days to come, we will provide further information as we have news to share.”