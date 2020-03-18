Liberal leadership candidate John Abbott is calling on the party to suspend the leadership race during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am asking the N.L. Liberal Party to convene a meeting immediately of both candidates to discuss the leadership election process and how it might be suspended for the time being,” Abbott said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Abbott says the COVID-19 pandemic is creating severe impacts on the lives of most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. As such, he is asking the Liberal Party to consider if it is prudent to continue with the leadership election process when people are focussed now on their safety and financial well-being.

Abbott noted there is an agreement to establish an all-party committee to deal with the COVID-19 situation, and Premier Dwight Ball has indicated he will stay on as long as needed.

“The election of a new leader is important, but not as important as the public health and economic issues facing us today,” Abbott said. “In my view, the public’s interest is best served by having both campaigns placed on hold while people tend to their more immediate personal situations.”