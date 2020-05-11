Liberal leadership candidate John Abbott is calling on the party not to restart the campaign on Monday.

A news release says Abbott wrote the party on Friday asking to hold off restarting the election until the province moves to Alert Level 3. The government has announced Alert Level 4 will begin Monday and the chief medical officer intends to wait at least 28 days before advancing to Level 3.

Abbott says he feels resuming the process at this time is not in the public interest.

“Tomorrow the province will lower its medical state of emergency from Level 5 to Level 4,” Abbott said in a news release. “It will bring minimal loosening of restrictions to physical contact and workplace closures. Large gatherings are still prohibited. People are still being asked to avoid non-essential travel. Essentially the province is in the same situation it faced when the party was forced to pause the election at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. As we loosen restrictions, we could face a resurgence. Then we are back to Level 5. What do we do then? Stop it a second time?

“What’s the rush? The current All-Party leadership is doing a good job. Make no mistake. I want the job of premier. But we’re asking people to make a decision that could dictate the fate of our province. We owe it to them to allow that decision to be made after getting something of their lives back. I asked the party on Friday to delay reopening the election until the province reaches Level 3. Life may be close enough to normal for people to give this election the attention it deserves.”

The Liberal party is scheduled to give an update on the leadership process Monday.