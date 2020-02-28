The Liberal leadership race has its first candidate.

Former deputy minister of health John Abbott confirmed Friday morning he is running. Abbott is a career bureaucrat who currently works for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

He did two stints as deputy minister of health. He testified in 2008 at the Cameron Inquiry into tests on breast cancer patients.

Abbott told NTV News he has a team together. He felt he could no longer sit on the sidelines while the current administration does not make decisions to move the economy forward. Abbott wasn’t doing interviews Friday, but he will hold a formal campaign launch next week.