Joe Smyth, the police officer involved in Donald Dunphy’s death in 2015, has had an obstruction of justice conviction overturned and a new trial ordered.

In May of 2017, Smyth received a report that a motorcycle that had been the subject of a number of complaints was in the Torbay Road area. Smyth located the bike, which he believed had gone through a red light. He conducted a traffic stop and issued four tickets to the rider. But the bike’s dashcam video showed that the traffic light was green, not red. In court, Smyth accepted that he made a mistake. But the Crown argued that Smyth was out to get the driver because he had fled from him weeks earlier.

While the judge did not accept that Symth was out to get the driver, he also did not accept Smyth’s explanation of why he thought the bike went through a red light.

Smyth’s lawyer appealed the verdict. The appeal court ruled that the trial judge failed to address whether Smyth had intended to obstruct justice in concluding that he had deliberately issued a ticket knowing the light was not red and that it was not possible for him to be mistaken about it.

The law says that a mistake does not have to be proven; it only has to raise a reasonable doubt. The appeal court overturned Smyth’s conviction and ordered a new trail. Smyth remains suspended from the RNC.