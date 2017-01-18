Joe Smyth’s testimony on the moment Don Dunphy was shot

It all happened within seconds. Cst. Joe Smyth testified in detail on Wednesday about the moment he shot and killed Don Dunphy. Smyth said he thought he was about to be shot when Dunphy pulled out a rifle.
