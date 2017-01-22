Joe Smyth to be cross-examined as Barry Inquiry resumes

The Barry Inquiry resumes Monday with more testimony from Cst. Joe Smyth. The RNC officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy is expected to be cross-examined by lawyers for Dunphy’s daughter, Meghan. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.
