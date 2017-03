Cst. Joe Smyth took the stand for a second time at the Barry Inquiry on Monday. He was answering for deleted BlackBerry messages that were discovered in his phone records. Those messages contradicted parts of his first round of testimony, including his assertion that nobody helped draft his report on the shooting death of Don Dunphy. It turns out he┬ádid speak to another RNC officer about his report, but Smyth says he still did nothing wrong. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.