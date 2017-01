Cst. Joe Smyth is disputing part of the RCMP’s investigation report into the shooting death of Don Dunphy. Smyth was testifying Tuesday for a second straight day at the Barry Inquiry. A timeline in the RCMP report suggests 14 minutes elapsed between the moment Smyth shot Dunphy and the moment he called the RCMP. But Smyth says only two or three minutes passed between the shooting and his call to police. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.