Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is stepping up is campaign to become the mayor of Dildo. This weekend, his team began posting election signs in the town. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.