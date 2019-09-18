Jimmy Buffett performed for a sold out crowd last night at the Holy Heart Theatre in St. John’s.

But before hitting the stage, he stopped by O’Brien’s Music shop in downtown St. John’s. According to the post he was picking up some guitar strings, and maybe even an ugly stick.

Look who dropped by the shop to buy some strings for his show at Holy Heart tonight! What a pleasure to meet the great Jimmy Buffett! Look out for his new ugly stick on stage tonight! Posted by O'Brien's Music Inc. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019