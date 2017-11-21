PC candidate Jim Lester will be the new MHA for Mount Pearl North.

Lester won the provincial by-election Tuesday night to fill the seat vacated by Steve Kent. The victory represents an important hold for the PCs as they prepare to elect a new leader next year.

It was a difficult loss for Liberals, as candidate Jim Burton barely finished ahead of NDP candidate Nicole Kieley.

With all polls reporting, the unofficial results are as follows:

Jim Lester, PC – 2,064

Jim Burton, Liberal – 1,129

Nicole Kieley, NDP – 1,088

Hudson Stratton, Indepnedent – 121

Voter turnout was 44 per cent.