PC candidate Jim Lester will be the new MHA for Mount Pearl North.
Lester won the provincial by-election Tuesday night to fill the seat vacated by Steve Kent. The victory represents an important hold for the PCs as they prepare to elect a new leader next year.
It was a difficult loss for Liberals, as candidate Jim Burton barely finished ahead of NDP candidate Nicole Kieley.
With all polls reporting, the unofficial results are as follows:
- Jim Lester, PC – 2,064
- Jim Burton, Liberal – 1,129
- Nicole Kieley, NDP – 1,088
- Hudson Stratton, Indepnedent – 121
Voter turnout was 44 per cent.
