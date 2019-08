Many have heard his voice when calling a cab during the past three decades. Whether late at night or middle of the day, if you called Jiffy Cabs you likely got dispatcher Rodney “Cocker” Dunn on the other end of the line. Dunn worked his last shift after 25 years at Jiffy on Saturday night. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports on Cocker’s career and his retirement.

-Advertisement- [cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]