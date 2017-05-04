Ronald Fitzgerald, 41, has changed his plea to guilty for robbing Davanna’s jewelry store and claiming to have a gun.

Fitzgerald was caught on camera robbing the store in the Avalon Mall in March 2016. He was arrested a day later.

The store clerk testified that Fitzgerald was wearing sunglasses, a ball cap and hoodie. She said he placed a backpack on the glass counter and demanded she put diamonds in the bag, warning her he was armed with a gun.

Fitzgerald got away in a cab with close to $145,000 in jewelry.

On Thursday in Supreme Court, the Crown and defense entered a joint recommended sentence of 30 months. Fitzgerald has been in custody since his arrest, accumulating 15 months’ time served.

The judge’s decision on sentencing will be handed down Friday afternoon.