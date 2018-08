A 36 year-old male appeared in court this morning after his arrest in connection with a robbery in St. John’s. RNC were notified of theft from a jewelry store in the west end of the capital city around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended a short while later. It was then determined that the accused further had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He faces charges of theft and breach of court order.

-Advertisement-