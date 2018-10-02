A 26-year-old woman who reported a stabbing that never occurred – and allegedly tried to run d own a police officer – has been found mentally fit to stand trial.

Jessica Sheppard has consented to remain in custody until her next court appearance on Oct. 10. She was arrested Sunday morning after crashing her car into the Powerplex recreation facility on Crosbie Road in St. John’s.

Police say she initially reported a stabbing. However, when police arrived she drove towards them. Police gave chase, but quickly broke it off. When they spotted her later, she drove her vehicle into the centre-city recreation complex. Sheppard was taken to hospital and later released. She appeared in court this morning. An overnight psychological assessment found her mentally fit.