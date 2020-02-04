Fifteen out of 16 NAPE bargaining units have voted to accept a two-year contract extension with the provincial government.

Overall, NAPE members voted 78 per cent in favour of the extension, which includes a 4 per cent wage increase over 18 months. But Corrections Officers voted against the deal by 58 per cent.

NAPE’s leadership will meet with the Corrections Officers bargaining unit to discuss next steps.

An independent third-party, Deloitte Canada, monitored the ratification vote process and confirmed the results.

The individual bargaining unit results are as follows:

BARGAINING UNIT % YES % NO Air Services 65% 35% CNA Faculty 79% 21% CNA Support 92% 8% Correctional Officers 42% 58% General Service 85% 15% Group Homes 96% 4% Health Professionals 92% 8% Hospital Support 71% 29% Laboratory and X-Ray 79% 21% Maintenance and Operational Services 56% 44% Marine Services 66% 34% NLC 76% 24% School Boards 81% 19% Student Assistants 90% 10% Ushers 80% 20% Workplace NL 97% 3%