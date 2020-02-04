Fifteen out of 16 NAPE bargaining units have voted to accept a two-year contract extension with the provincial government.
Overall, NAPE members voted 78 per cent in favour of the extension, which includes a 4 per cent wage increase over 18 months. But Corrections Officers voted against the deal by 58 per cent.
NAPE’s leadership will meet with the Corrections Officers bargaining unit to discuss next steps.
An independent third-party, Deloitte Canada, monitored the ratification vote process and confirmed the results.
The individual bargaining unit results are as follows:
|BARGAINING UNIT
|% YES
|% NO
|Air Services
|65%
|35%
|CNA Faculty
|79%
|21%
|CNA Support
|92%
|8%
|Correctional Officers
|42%
|58%
|General Service
|85%
|15%
|Group Homes
|96%
|4%
|Health Professionals
|92%
|8%
|Hospital Support
|71%
|29%
|Laboratory and X-Ray
|79%
|21%
|Maintenance and Operational Services
|56%
|44%
|Marine Services
|66%
|34%
|NLC
|76%
|24%
|School Boards
|81%
|19%
|Student Assistants
|90%
|10%
|Ushers
|80%
|20%
|Workplace NL
|97%
|3%
-Advertisement-